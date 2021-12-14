Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 76,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.