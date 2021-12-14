Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,213,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,807,000 after acquiring an additional 642,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 27,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,815. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

