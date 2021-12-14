Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.09 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce $194.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.35 million to $198.44 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $766.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $795.63 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 46,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,942. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

