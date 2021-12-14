$449.86 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post sales of $449.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.90 million and the lowest is $433.29 million. MarineMax reported sales of $411.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in MarineMax by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MarineMax by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in MarineMax by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,340. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

