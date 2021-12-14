Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Decreases By 93.8%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 15,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Mastermind has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Mastermind alerts:

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.