FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.73

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

