Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $13.62. Azul shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 27,343 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Get Azul alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.