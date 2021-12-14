Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Up to $59.54

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.54, but opened at $61.07. Southern Copper shares last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 6,193 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

