Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.49

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 139386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.