Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEWUF stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Tuesday. Newtopia has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Newtopia Company Profile

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

