Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NEWUF stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Tuesday. Newtopia has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.
Newtopia Company Profile
