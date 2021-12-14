Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN stock opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.82. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

