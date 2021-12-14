Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.