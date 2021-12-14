Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Up 5.4%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 2,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 630,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

