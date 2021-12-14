Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Up 5.4%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 2,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 630,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.
In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
