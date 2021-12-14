Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Down 6.3%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 1,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TALS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.