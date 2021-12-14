Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Down 6.3%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 1,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TALS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
