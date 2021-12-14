Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Decreases By 93.9%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JMPLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $994.65.

JMPLY traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

