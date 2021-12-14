SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 8.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.75. 86,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,770,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.12.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth about $22,127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

