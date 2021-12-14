Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ ALZN traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 347,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,588. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $33.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALZN. Univest Sec started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $372,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 165,319 shares of company stock valued at $413,224.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Alzamend Neuro worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

