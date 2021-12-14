Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.56. 1,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 559,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

