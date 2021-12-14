KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 674,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,412,445 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $18.73.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. KE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 131.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KE by 1,656.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719,482 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of KE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,321,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE by 77.3% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the period.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

