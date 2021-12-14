Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading Up 4.1%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11. Approximately 1,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 717,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jamf Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

