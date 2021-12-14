Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 69.2% in November

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEAT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 54.98%.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

