C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Down 8.3%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $31.52. 405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 329,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $542,542.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,510,840. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after buying an additional 118,999 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

