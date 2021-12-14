Power Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $133.42 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00200055 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

POWR is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

