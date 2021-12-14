Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 71 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.89. 96,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $274.27 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

