Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.21. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

ICL Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 4,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0837 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ICL Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

