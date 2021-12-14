Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up approximately 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 599,249 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

SMG traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $152.15. 2,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

