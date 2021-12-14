Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,894 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

NYSE HON traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.15. 32,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,559. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

