The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $151.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

