Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

