Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 1,658 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

