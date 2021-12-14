Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Analog Devices by 18.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 35.2% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 73,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 79,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 83,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.17.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $177.32. 38,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,443. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.31 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

