Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.31. The company has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

