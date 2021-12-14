Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 625 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $284.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

