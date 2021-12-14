Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 37 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $384.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.19 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.61. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

