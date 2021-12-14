Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.37 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.05 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Truist dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

