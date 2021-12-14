Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.2% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

