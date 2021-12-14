MyWish (WISH) Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,151.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyWish has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00200775 BTC.

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

