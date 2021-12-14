ZIMBOCASH Reaches Market Cap of $87.42 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $87.42 million and approximately $6,176.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 47.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.66 or 0.08003039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.38 or 1.00184159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002647 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

