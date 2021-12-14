Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $31.90

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.90, but opened at $30.39. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 4,044 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

