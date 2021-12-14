Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Down to $7.68

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $6.98. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 762 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,065,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

