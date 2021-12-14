Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 178.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 12,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40. Immatics has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.42.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.