Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 178.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 12,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40. Immatics has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

