Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CRH (CRH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CRH (NYSE: CRH) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

11/29/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

11/26/2021 – CRH had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/24/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/24/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/24/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2021 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. 7,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 28.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 30.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CRH by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

