BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $34.62

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.62, but opened at $33.11. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 2,639 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 346.23 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $29,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $468,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,311 shares of company stock valued at $11,005,251. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.