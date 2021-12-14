Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 2,739 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 2.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.06. 3,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,960. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.60.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

