State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $62.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $62,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 119,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.