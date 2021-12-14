iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

