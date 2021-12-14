Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $105,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

VEA stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

