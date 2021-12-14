Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 370.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

