iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 131.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

