Amon Market Cap Reaches $1.84 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Amon has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1,886.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00200055 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

